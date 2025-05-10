Meanwhile, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Issued Following Statement On Saturday
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) "Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and (Lt.
General) Asim Malik.
"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.
"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."
