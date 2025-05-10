Open Menu

Meanwhile, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Issued Following Statement On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued following statement on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) "Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and (Lt.

General) Asim Malik.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

APP/ift

Recent Stories

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

29 minutes ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

29 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

29 minutes ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

29 minutes ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

35 minutes ago
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

35 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

35 minutes ago
 Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

56 minutes ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

56 minutes ago
 College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World