UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed the US-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with the hope that it would pave the way for resolving "broader, longstanding issues" between the two South Asian neighbours.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions," his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in a statement.

"He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries," the statement said.

Among the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan is the Kashmir dispute which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948.

Farhan Haq, the UN deputy spokesperson, said, "The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region".

The "full and immediate" ceasefire was announced by Presidnt Donald Trump Saturday morning, after four days of the most widespread fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” he declared.

Announcing the ceasefire, Trump also congratulated both nations.

“Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” he said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.