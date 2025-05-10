- Home
- World
- UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'
UN Chief Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Hoping It Will Led To Resolving 'long-standing Issues'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 10:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed the US-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with the hope that it would pave the way for resolving "broader, longstanding issues" between the two South Asian neighbours.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions," his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in a statement.
"He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries," the statement said.
Among the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan is the Kashmir dispute which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948.
Farhan Haq, the UN deputy spokesperson, said, "The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region".
The "full and immediate" ceasefire was announced by Presidnt Donald Trump Saturday morning, after four days of the most widespread fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.
“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” he declared.
Announcing the ceasefire, Trump also congratulated both nations.
“Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” he said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Presidential campaigns kick off49 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's total turnover up by 41.2% in March58 minutes ago
-
World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar58 minutes ago
-
Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle58 minutes ago
-
Feature: Chinese experts assist Myanmar quake survivors with vital public health aid1 hour ago
-
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor1 hour ago
-
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa arrives in Brest1 hour ago
-
China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier1 hour ago
-
ADNOC L&S plc announces $1,181 million revenue for Q12 hours ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 9 games in win over Arizona2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work, for five consecuti ..2 hours ago
-
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade facilitation and inspec ..2 hours ago