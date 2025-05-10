Sardar Yousaf highlights strong Pak-Saudi ties, Hajj arrangements

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Saturday reaffirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial, long-standing, and historic relations.

Talking to the State media here, he said the brotherly relationship between the two countries is deeply rooted in shared Islamic values. ‘Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are like two hearts with one soul’, he remarked.

The minister praised the exceptional Hajj arrangements made by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, for the guests of Allah Almighty.

He lauded the Saudi leadership's continued efforts to ensure the comfort, safety, and well-being of all pilgrims.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf urged intending pilgrims to strictly follow all rules, regulations, and instructions issued by Saudi authorities, emphasizing that these measures are designed to ensure the smooth conduct of Hajj.

He also called upon the pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on Pakistan-India relations, the Minister said that Pakistan seeks peace in the region, but its desire should not be mistaken for weakness. Commending the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said that the brave soldiers of Armed Forces gave a prompt and befitting response to Indian aggression.

He said that the entire nation stands united behind the valiant sons of the soil in defending every inch of the motherland.

Later, the Minister also visited various sections of the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission, including the male and female wards and inquire about medical treatment facilities being provided to the pilgrims.

Director of the Medical Mission, Colonel Shaheer Jamal, briefed him on the medical treatment facilities being provided to the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, in a surprise visit to multiple camps in Mina set up for Pakistani pilgrims, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf inspected the overall arrangements made by the Saudi company, Al Rajhi. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of services being offered to the pilgrims.

Briefing the minister, the Chief Engineer Saudi Company Al Rajhi Samir Mehmood told that that all camps will be fully air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable environment for pilgrims. The camps will be equipped with sofa-cum-beds, allowing pilgrims to use them for both sitting and sleeping. Ample storage space will also be provided in the form of elevated storage racks for pilgrims to store their luggage, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities to the guests of Allah, stating that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He was accompanied by DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Makkah Aziz-ullah Khan, Chief Coordinator Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Coordinator Makkah Zulfiqar Khan and other officials.