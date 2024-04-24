China To Send Fresh Crew To Tiangong Space Station
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Jiuquan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) China will send a fresh crew to its Tiangong space station on Thursday, Beijing's Manned Space Agency announced, the latest mission in a programme that aims to send astronauts to the Moon by 2030.
The Shenzhou-18 mission -- crewed by three astronauts -- is scheduled to take off at 8:59 pm (1259 GMT) Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Beijing announced Wednesday.
It will be led by Ye Guangfu, a fighter pilot and astronaut who was previously part of the Shenzhou-13 crew in 2021.
He will be joined by astronauts Li Cong and Li Guangsu, who are heading into space for the first time.
Commander Ye described the launch as a "new beginning".
"Facing the challenge, my two teammates and I are fully prepared. We are full of confidence in completing this mission!" he said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Li Guangsu said he wanted to take a "good look at the beautiful blue planet, the splendid mountains and rivers of the motherland, and find the places that have nurtured me along the way".
"I also want to see for my lovely child if the stars in the sky can really twinkle or not," he added.
The latest batch of Tiangong astronauts will stay in orbit for six months, carrying out experiments in gravity and physics, as well as in life sciences.
They will also carry out a "project on high-resolution global greenhouse gas detection", Deputy Director General of the CMSA Lin Xiqiang said, according to state news agency Xinhua.
"All pre-launch preparations are on schedule," he said.
"They will work with other active astronauts to carry out the follow-up space station missions and to realise the country's manned lunar landing."
The Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace", is the crown jewel of a space programme that has landed robotic rovers on Mars and the Moon, and made China the third country to independently put humans in orbit.
It is constantly crewed by rotating teams of three astronauts, with construction completed in 2022.
The Tiangong is expected to remain in low Earth orbit at between 400 and 450 kilometres (250 and 280 miles) above the planet for at least 10 years.
The new crew will replace the Shenzhou-17 team, who were sent to the station in October.
