UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Actions of hegemony, bullying of other states and block politics cause big troubles to the world, the Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jin said on Monday.

"Acts of hegemony and bully are causing colossal harm to the world. Block politics are creating huge divisions and confrontations, it has become all the more urgent and important to uphold the UN Charter," Jun told the Security Council meeting.

The future well-being of humankind depend on the preservation of the UN role, he added.

Chinese Ambassador spoke at the UN Security Council meeting where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was present. Lavrov is in New York for two days as part of the Russian UN Security Council Presidency.

Lavrov arrived in New York on Sunday evening. The minister had issues with receiving US visas. Even though significant majority were granted the US visas, in the end, Russian journalists supposed to go with Lavrov were approved only when his plane had taken off.