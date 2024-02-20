China's Xiaomi Opens New Factory In Beijing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Chinese smartphone maker xiaomi has put into operation a new factory in Beijing's Changping District, a source of the district government said on Tuesday.
The new facility, located in Xiaomi's industrial park in Changping, covers 81,000 square meters, is capable of producing around 10 million phones annually, and is equipped with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing technology.
The majority of the work at the factory is done by robotic systems, ensuring continuous operation around the clock.
All production lines at the factory are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
Recent Stories
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
China to establish organization for poliovirus containment12 minutes ago
-
Swedish PM to meet Orban ahead of key Hungary vote on NATO bid12 minutes ago
-
Fitch research house revises up palm oil price forecast12 minutes ago
-
China's auto exports soar 47.4 pct in January12 minutes ago
-
China's railways handle over 300 mln passenger trips in festival travel rush12 minutes ago
-
China's copyright registration up over 40 pct in 202312 minutes ago
-
China's traffic authorities issue safety reminder for bad weather12 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for cold waves22 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fights Russian surge on anniversary of revolution32 minutes ago
-
Russia's spy chief says killed defector was 'moral corpse'52 minutes ago
-
Costelow returns for Wales Six Nations clash against Ireland52 minutes ago
-
PHA steps up campaign against encroachments1 hour ago