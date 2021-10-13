CIS Intelligence Services Should Boost Interaction, Especially on Afghanistan - Putin

It is important for the intelligence services of the CIS countries to increase the level of interaction, neutralization of potential threats from the territory of Afghanistan is of particular importance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021)

"We need to move on, increase the level of interaction in all key areas. Neutralization of potential threats from the territory of Afghanistan is of particular importance for ensuring the security of the CIS. We all understand very well what impact events in this country can have on the state of affairs in Central Asia, in the Caucasus, and in other regions," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the intelligence services of the CIS countries.

The situation in Afghanistan remains difficult, it will be discussed at the CIS summit on October 15 in Minsk, he said.

"After the final withdrawal of US troops, the power passed into the hands of the Taliban (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia), which establish their own rules. At the same time, a number of international groups from the IS (Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia) continue to operate in the country," Putin said.

The head of state recalled that the emerging potential threats to Central Asia, Transcaucasia and other regions had been discussed in detail at CSTO and SCO summits in September this year.

Terrorists from Iraq and Syria are pulling into Afghanistan, they may try to destabilize the situation in the CIS countries, so you need to constantly watch the situation on the border, Putin said.