Cricket: India V England 2nd Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day two of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday:
India 1st innings (overnight 336-6, Y. Jaiswal 179, R. Ashwin 5)
Y. Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209
R. Sharma c Pope b Bashir 14
S. Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34
S. Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27
R. Patidar b Ahmed 32
A. Patel c Ahmed b Bashir 27
K.S. Bharat c Bashir b Ahmed 17
R. Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20
K. Yadav not out 8
J.
Bumrah c Root b Ahmed 6
M. Kumar c Root b Bashir 0
Extras (lb1, nb1) 2
Total (all out, 112 overs) 396
Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Rohit), 2-89 (Gill), 3-179 (Iyer), 4-249 (Patidar), 5-301 (Axar), 6-330 (Bharat), 7-364 (Ashwin), 8-383 (Jaiswal), 9-395 (Bumrah), 10-396 (Kumar)
Bowling: Anderson 25-4-47-3 (nb1), Root 14-0-71-0, Hartley 18-2-74-1, Bashir 38-1-138-3, Ahmed 17-2-65-3
Toss: India
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
