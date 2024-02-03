Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day two of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday:

India 1st innings (overnight 336-6, Y. Jaiswal 179, R. Ashwin 5)

Y. Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209

R. Sharma c Pope b Bashir 14

S. Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34

S. Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27

R. Patidar b Ahmed 32

A. Patel c Ahmed b Bashir 27

K.S. Bharat c Bashir b Ahmed 17

R. Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20

K. Yadav not out 8

J.

Bumrah c Root b Ahmed 6

M. Kumar c Root b Bashir 0

Extras (lb1, nb1) 2

Total (all out, 112 overs) 396

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Rohit), 2-89 (Gill), 3-179 (Iyer), 4-249 (Patidar), 5-301 (Axar), 6-330 (Bharat), 7-364 (Ashwin), 8-383 (Jaiswal), 9-395 (Bumrah), 10-396 (Kumar)

Bowling: Anderson 25-4-47-3 (nb1), Root 14-0-71-0, Hartley 18-2-74-1, Bashir 38-1-138-3, Ahmed 17-2-65-3

Toss: India

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)