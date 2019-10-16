UrduPoint.com
Diplomats From S.Korea, Japan Have Talks In Seoul Amid Ongoing Trade Row - Reports

Wed 16th October 2019

Kim Jung-han, the director-general for the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs, met with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, on Wednesday amid their countries' ongoing trade dispute, South Korean media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Kim Jung-han, the director-general for the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs, met with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, on Wednesday amid their countries' ongoing trade dispute, South Korean media reported.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the sides have agreed to make such meetings a regular or even monthly affair.

Takizaki also lunched with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, to discuss matters pertaining to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The next major diplomatic event between two countries will be South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's visiting the enthronement ceremony of Japanese emperor Naruhito on October 22 in Tokyo, where he is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul hit a low point after Japan introduced limitations on exports of certain raw materials for the electronics industry in the wake of a Seoul court ordering Japanese companies to sell assets in order to pay compensation to Korean victims of forced labor during World War II.

The sides are currently settling their trade dispute within the World Trade Organization.

