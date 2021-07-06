Director Oliver Stone Could Ask Nazarbayev Anything While Filming Documentary

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 6 (Sputnik) - American film director Oliver Stone, who interviewed Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for a feature documentary, said on Tuesday that he was allowed to put any question he liked to the former leader.

The remark was made as the creators of the eight-hour feature documentary about the first Kazakh president, who marked his 81st birthday on Tuesday, gathered in the capital of Nur-Sultan for its premiere. The documentary was directed by Igor Lopatonok.

"I found it totally accessible, I could ask him anything I want ... especially interested in the balance between Russia, the US and China, 'cause I think in world issues, it is crucial," Stone told a press conference, as aired by the Kazakh national broadcaster Central Communications Service.

The interviewer noted that Nazarbayev appeared interested in maintaining this balance to preserve peace in the world.

Stone also expressed confidence that the former Kazakh leader was the person who can "walk alone on the tightrope" and find a way for dialogue between nations without any friction.

The director confirmed that there were no constraints on what Nazarbayev could be asked about.