Open Menu

Pakistani Community Members Demonstrate Solidarity With Country's Leadership Outside UN Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Pakistani community members demonstrate solidarity with country's leadership outside UN building

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Pakistani community members rallied outside the U.N. building on Friday in support of Pakistan's leadership and to pay tributes to the country's heroic defenders and martyrs as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the UN General Assembly.

They also hired mobile digital advertising trucks which flashed message of support and admiration for the Pakistan Army and its Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, displaying his large pictures.

The community members, carrying pictures of PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir, raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, praising the country's victory in the 4-day conflict with India in May.

The messages on the digital, which also went around New York City, read: "Salute of Pakistan Army-- frontline defenders in global war on terror"; "Pakistan leadership deserves congratulations on marked improvement in Pakistan-US relations", "Pakistani leadership deserves congratulations on promoting Kashmir cause; "Pakistani leadership deserves congratulations on leading the nation to success against Indian military aggression,"and "PM Muhammed Shehbaz Sharif and armed forces successfully presented Pakistan's case globally".

Recent Stories

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience i ..

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran

30 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreci ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

34 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

1 hour ago
 Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism ..

Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..

34 minutes ago
 Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy i ..

Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East

34 minutes ago
 PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogu ..

PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman

34 minutes ago
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominat ..

SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

36 minutes ago
 'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to streng ..

'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management ..

Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

36 minutes ago
 Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am t ..

Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

36 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy ef ..

Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World