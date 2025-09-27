- Home
Pakistani Community Members Demonstrate Solidarity With Country's Leadership Outside UN Building
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Pakistani community members rallied outside the U.N. building on Friday in support of Pakistan's leadership and to pay tributes to the country's heroic defenders and martyrs as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the UN General Assembly.
They also hired mobile digital advertising trucks which flashed message of support and admiration for the Pakistan Army and its Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, displaying his large pictures.
The community members, carrying pictures of PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir, raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, praising the country's victory in the 4-day conflict with India in May.
The messages on the digital, which also went around New York City, read: "Salute of Pakistan Army-- frontline defenders in global war on terror"; "Pakistan leadership deserves congratulations on marked improvement in Pakistan-US relations", "Pakistani leadership deserves congratulations on promoting Kashmir cause; "Pakistani leadership deserves congratulations on leading the nation to success against Indian military aggression,"and "PM Muhammed Shehbaz Sharif and armed forces successfully presented Pakistan's case globally".
