Dubai Customs Represents A Leading Model In Cooperating With Other Countries To Tackle Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to tackle smuggling

Dubai Customs has presented an advanced international model for the importance of global cooperation between customs administrations around the world in thwarting attempts to smuggle narcotic substances worldwide through solid coordination, tracking shipments and passing information to authorities in other countries

Cooperation between Dubai Customs and Australian Authorities have recently led to thwart an attempt to smuggle 2 tons of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles, with a street value of AED4.4 billion.

The haul was planned to pass through Dubai to Australia, but tight coordination between Dubai Customs and Australian authorities have resulted in thwarting the operation, which was done by an organized transnational crime group.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

International media reports on the seizure of methamphetamine indicated that this drug fuels violent crimes, addiction and mental health problems.

The joint operation is not the only of its kind this year, as there were other operations that resulted in the seizure of quantities of methamphetamine in shipments that were scheduled to pass through Dubai.

Dubai Customs’ efforts in tracking shipments loaded with this substance and passing information about it to the Australian authorities have attracted great interest from customs administrations around the world who highly commended the role Dubai Customs plays in facilitating legitimate trade and helping thwart the methamphetamine haul.

