MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Europe's Vega-C rocket failed during its second-ever mission on Wednesday due to an engine problem after launch from a space center in the commune of Kourou in French Guiana, French operating company Arianespace said.

"Approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after liftoff an anomaly occurred on the Zefiro 40 thus ending the Vega C mission. Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons of this failure," Arianespace wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the European Space Agency approved a record high budget of 16.9 billion Euros ($17.9 billion) for the next three years.

Around 2.7 billion euros will additionally be allocated to finance space research programs, and 2.7 billion euros more for observation of Earth and climate change. Moreover, 2.8 billion euros will be spent on the work with launchers, in particular on Ariane-6 and Vega-C rockets.

The Vega-C launch vehicle is an upgraded version of the Vega rocket. Measuring 34.8 meters (114 feet) in length, almost 5 meters more than the original version, and weighing about 210 tonnes, it is capable of placing a payload weighing around 2,200 kilograms (4,850 Pounds) in a polar orbit 700 kilometers (435 miles) high.