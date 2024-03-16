Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Mallorca 1 (Raillo 85) Granada 0

Osasuna 2 (Budimir 7, Munoz 90+1) Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 4, 64, Carvajal 18, Diaz 61)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Getafe v Girona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Alaves (2000)

Playing Sunday

Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1200), Las Palmas v Almeria, Villarreal v Valencia (1515), Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (1730), Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (2000)

Played Friday

Real Sociedad 2 (Merino 28, Zkharyan 68) Cadiz 0

