Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Mallorca 1 (Raillo 85) Granada 0
Osasuna 2 (Budimir 7, Munoz 90+1) Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 4, 64, Carvajal 18, Diaz 61)
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Getafe v Girona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Alaves (2000)
Playing Sunday
Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1200), Las Palmas v Almeria, Villarreal v Valencia (1515), Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (1730), Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (2000)
Played Friday
Real Sociedad 2 (Merino 28, Zkharyan 68) Cadiz 0
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From World
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo7 minutes ago
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo17 minutes ago
-
'Invigorated' Shiffrin takes World Cup tally to 971 hour ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results1 hour ago
-
Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: UN2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power4 hours ago
-
Rights advocates denounce 'systemic abuse' in Israeli prisons5 hours ago
-
FM Dar, Muttaqi agree to foster fraternal ties between both countries5 hours ago
-
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power4 hours ago
-
Odermatt error scuppers giant slalom clean sweep quest5 hours ago
-
Senegal opposition stronger after vote turmoil: experts6 hours ago
-
McKenzie inspires Chiefs' Super Rugby win as Brumbies snap drought6 hours ago