Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Former Scottish First Minister Salmond Denies Rape, Sex Assault Charges

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who is facing 14 counts of attempted rape, and sexual and indecent assault, denied all the allegations on Thursday and declared himself innocent after appearing at the high court in Edinburgh for a preliminary hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who is facing 14 counts of attempted rape, and sexual and indecent assault, denied all the allegations on Thursday and declared himself innocent after appearing at the high court in Edinburgh for a preliminary hearing.

"I'm innocent and will defend my position vigorously.

But the only proper place to answer criminal charges is in this court and that's exactly what we intend to do next spring," Salmond told reporters, according to a video circulating online.

The 64-year-old politician faces accusations of various offenses brought by 10 women and spanning from June 2008 to November 2014.

A full trial is expected to take place on March 9, 2020.

Salmond led Scotland from 2007-2014 and was a strong proponent of the country's independence.

