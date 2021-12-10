UrduPoint.com

France To Open Classified Algerian War Archives

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:42 PM

France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.

The files cover criminal investigations during the 1954-1962 war of independence and are likely to confirm the widespread use of torture and extra-judicial killings by French forces.

"We have things to rebuild with Algeria. They can only be rebuilt on the truth," said Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot on BFMTV.

"I want this question -- which is troubling, aggravating, and where falsifiers of history are at work -- I want us to be able to look it in the eyes. We can't build a national story on a lie," she added.

The announcement comes as France seeks to defuse a major diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

It was triggered in October when President Emmanuel Macron accused Algeria's "political-military system" of rewriting history and fomenting "hatred towards France".

- 'Never fear the truth' - The trauma of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics for the past 60 years.

A key strand of today's far-right nationalism has its roots in the war and then-president Charles de Gaulle's abrupt decision to grant Algeria independence in 1962 -- for which he faced assassination bids and attempted military coups.

Asked about the likelihood that incidents of torture will be uncovered in the archives, Bachelot said: "It is in the interest of the country that they are recognised.

"We should never fear the truth. We must put it in context." Historians have previously been able to request access to the archives, held in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, but the procedure was lengthy and often blocked on national security grounds.

The declassification is not expected to include the army's files.

Macron, France's first leader born after the colonial era, has made a priority of reckoning with its past and forging a new relationship with former colonies.

He has recognised the killing of anti-colonial activists by French forces during the war, including Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel and communist activist Maurice Audin.

Macron also in October condemned "inexcusable crimes" during a 1961 crackdown against Algerian pro-independence protesters in Paris, during which police led by a former Nazi collaborator killed dozens of demonstrators and threw their bodies into the river Seine.

- No apology - Karim Amellal, a scholar appointed as ambassador to the Mediterranean region by Macron, welcomed the move to open the files as "extremely positive".

"There is a very strong demand from historians to declassify documents covered by national security. We can't follow a policy of remembrance without following the path traced by these historians," he said.

Macron has, however, ruled out an official apology for France's actions -- seeing such a move as a gift to far-right opponents in next year's presidential election.

Meanwhile, his criticisms of the Algerian government in October have turned always-thorny relations into a full-blown crisis.

It did not help that Macron questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion in the 1800s.

And it came just a month after France sharply reduced visa quotas for North African citizens.

Algeria has responded by withdrawing its ambassador and banning French military planes from its airspace, which they regularly use for anti-jihadist operations in the region.

Related Topics

Election Army Police France Aix-en-Provence Paris Independence Algeria October Visa Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

YFK sets free pigeons for Kashmir on Human Rights ..

YFK sets free pigeons for Kashmir on Human Rights Day as symbol of peace

22 seconds ago
 France's Dupont named World Rugby player of the ye ..

France's Dupont named World Rugby player of the year

25 seconds ago
 US, UN condemn Myanmar junta over reported killing ..

US, UN condemn Myanmar junta over reported killing of 11 villagers

27 seconds ago
 Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Securi ..

Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

5 minutes ago
 Russia Will Be Important Topic of Agenda of Upcomi ..

Russia Will Be Important Topic of Agenda of Upcoming EU Summit - EU Council Pres ..

5 minutes ago
 Rana Shamim given last chance to submit affidavit

Rana Shamim given last chance to submit affidavit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.