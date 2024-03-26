Garcia Upsets Gauff To Reach Miami Open Quarters
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) France's Caroline Garcia upset world number three Coco Gauff beating the American 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.
Garcia, who had beaten four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets on Sunday, continued her inspired form as she defeated Gauff on her home court in one hour 43 minutes.
After a thrilling encounter, which ebbed and flowed, Garcia, ranked 27th in the world, emerged to face a last-eight meeting with the winner of Monday's match between Romanian Sorana Cirstea and American Danielle Collins.
The victory was Garcia's first against a top ten opponent since late 2022 but her third career win (3-2) against Gauff, who she also beat in the 2022 US Open.
"It was definitely a great match and great win for me. And the last couple of months have not been easy. And definitely today, following the match of yesterday, it means a lot. And it was some great tennis," she said.
Garcia said her strategy of playing aggressive tennis to put pressure on the American had paid off.
"I try to always be very aggressive and take some time away and it looks like Coco doesn't really like it," she said.
"We had some good battles in the past.
I always try to go as much as I can with confidence and conviction in my shot. And to add a tied record with Coco gave me confidence that I had to go for it, especially after the match of yesterday with Naomi," she added.
Gauff, who hails from South Florida, was disappointed not to have progressed further in front of a home crowd.
"It is a tough loss," she said, "It was basically an up and down match. She played aggressive, which I knew coming in and I think it was really important for me to just change the height of the ball.
"I did that well for the majority of the second set. And then starting off the third with an early break, I think just completely changed the momentum," added the American.
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina defeated American Madison Keys 6-3 7-5 to set up a quarter-final with Greece's Maria Sakkari.
Sakkari advanced with a walkover after Anna Kalinskaya had to withdraw ahead of their match on Monday due to a right thigh injury.
Victoria Azarenka also progressed with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Britain's Katie Boulter.
World number one Iga Swiatek is in action later on Monday against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
sev/rcw
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
French deficit worsens to rare level3 minutes ago
-
Kenya releases first cult massacre bodies to families32 minutes ago
-
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" tops China's box office chart33 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists use machine learning for precise Antarctic sea ice prediction33 minutes ago
-
China has 384 cultural industry demonstration bases at national level43 minutes ago
-
Moscow says pro-Kyiv Russian died in blast during arrest53 minutes ago
-
KFSH&RC scientists discover new bacteria, 'Riyadhensis', using WGS technology53 minutes ago
-
Struggling for a can of food: starving Gazans scramble for aid drops1 hour ago
-
Migrant transfers from Paris ahead of Olympics anger mayors1 hour ago
-
Kim's sister says N. Korea will reject any contact with Japan: KCNA1 hour ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits 108 km SSE of Pangai, Tonga -- USGS1 hour ago
-
Thailand's auto production plunges 19 pct in February1 hour ago