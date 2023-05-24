BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union after the end of the military conflict with Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"The bitter chapter in the history of our continent, created by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin in his imperialistic madness, will end with the accession of free Ukraine into the European Union as a full member," Scholz said at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

He emphasized that his Social Democratic Party should clearly stand by Ukraine's side in the conflict as dictated by its fundamental principles, namely the détente policy of former German Chancellor Willy Brandt.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for his country's membership in the EU on February 28, 2022, after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. At the EU summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, EU leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine alongside Moldova. Certain political reforms and a strengthening of control regarding corruption will be prerequisites for opening the negotiation process.