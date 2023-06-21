Hungarian Helicopter Crash Kills 3 in Croatia - Defense Ministry

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Three people were killed as a Hungarian air force Airbus H145 helicopter crashed during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, the Hungarian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two Airbus H145 helicopters of the Hungarian air force's were carrying out an aerial training mission in Croatian airspace when one of the helicopters crashed in the central part of Croatia with three people on board, under circumstances still unknown," the ministry said in a statement.

The wreckage of the helicopter and the bodies of two soldiers were found, the search for the third crew member continues, according to the statement.

Danish news website Danas reported that three bodies were found at the crash site in the canyon of the Cikola River in southwestern Croatia. The pilot supposedly hooked the cable of the zipline.

Earlier in the day, Croatian media reported that a military helicopter crashed in the Pakovo Selo area in Sibenik-Knin County. The Croatian Defense Ministry confirmed it was not one of its military helicopters. A Mi-171 helicopter and a Pilatus plane were scrambled for a search operation.