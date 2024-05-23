NACTA Organizes Seminar On Role Of Madaris
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday organized a seminar to discuss the role of religious seminaries in the pursuit of education and employment.
Speaking on the occasion, chief NACTA Muhammad Tahar Rai said that religious seminaries are the most important segment that must be provided opportunities for proper education, research and employment.
Only an educated and skilled workforce could eradicate destructive thinking, he added.
The issues of extremism and terrorism could be addressed through quality education, said NACTA Chief.
Leaders of "Ittehad Organizations of Madaris" in Pakistan and other scholars also participated in the seminar.
It is worth mentioning here that modern sciences are being introduced in the curriculum of "madrasas".
Skill training is being started for getting employment.
