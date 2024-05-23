Shafay Visits Iranian Consulate To Condole Demise Of President Raisi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Thursday visited the Iranian Consulate to express condolences to the Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the death of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian foreign minister, and others in a helicopter accident
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Thursday visited the Iranian Consulate to express condolences to the Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the death of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian foreign minister, and others in a helicopter accident.
The provincial minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and recorded his condolence remarks in the Visitor’s Book.
Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that he is deeply grieved over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others in the helicopter accident, and that every Pakistani is deeply saddened by this tragic incident.
The whole Pakistani nation equally shares the grief of their Iranian brothers and sisters. They stand with the grieving Iranian nation in this hour of grief and sorrow. The sympathies of the Pakistani nation rest with their Iranian brethren, he added.
Director of the Punjab Investment board Imran Hashmi also accompanied the minister.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash
Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Pales ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser3 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC3 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro3 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership3 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management10 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala10 minutes ago
-
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers10 minutes ago
-
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms16 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for development of Balo ..23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs23 minutes ago