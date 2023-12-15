Open Menu

Hungary 'defending Interests' By Blocking Ukraine Aid: Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Hungary 'defending interests' by blocking Ukraine aid: Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Hungary is "defending its interests" by blocking EU aid to Ukraine, the Kremlin said Friday, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban derailed the bloc's new 50 billion euro aid package for Kyiv.

"Hungary is a sovereign country. It has its own interests. And Hungary, in contrast to many European countries, firmly defends its interests, which impresses us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Moscow sees Hungary as one of its only allies inside the European Union.

Budapest's move came after it made the historic decision to open talks with Ukraine on eventually joining the bloc.

The Kremlin also said a decision by Brussels to bring Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia closer to EU membership could ultimately destabilise the bloc.

"This is absolutely a politicised decision -- the EU's desire to show support to these countries in this way. But certainly such new members can actually destabilise the EU," Peskov said.

