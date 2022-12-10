UrduPoint.com

Hungary Sticks To National Interests Despite EU's Pressure On Migration, Sanctions - Orban

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Hungary Sticks to National Interests Despite EU's Pressure on Migration, Sanctions - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The European Union is imposing its will on Hungary over such critical issues as migration, sex education and sanctions, but the country continues to assert the interests of its people, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Hungary has fulfilled all the commitments agreed with the European Commission. The bureaucrats in Brussels are adding new conditions, they want to impose their will on us on the issues of migration, sanctions and gender," Orban said on social media, adding that Hungary is acting in the interests of its people, not Brussels, when it comes to these matters.

On Thursday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the country must be prepared for serious attacks from the EU since "Brussels and liberal propaganda machine" are not selective in their means and are using all kinds of blackmail against Budapest.

On November 24, Orban said Budapest had fulfilled the entire list of requirements agreed upon with the European Commission. The prime minister expected that at the Commission's meeting on November 30, a decision would have been made to unfreeze the Hungarian part from EU funds.

In general, the European Commission's requirements concerned measures to combat corruption, increase transparency of public procurement, and strengthen the independence of the judicial system.

On November 30, the European Commission decided to maintain its initial proposal of September 18 to freeze 7.5 billion Euros ($7.8 billion) in EU budget funding for Hungary until Budapest fulfills all its conditions. Now the Commission's decision must be approved by the Council of EU countries by a qualified majority. Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Tibor Navracsics attributed this decision to the fact that part of Budapest's obligations, according to the schedule, will be fulfilled later and expressed hope that the country will receive 100% of the funds in 2023.

On December 2, Orban said the European Commission continues to block EU funds allocated to Hungary to influence the country's position on migration, sex education, and sanctions, but Budapest has no intention of changing its stance.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Education Budget Social Media European Union Brussels Budapest Independence Hungary September November December All From Billion

Recent Stories

‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence of our innoce ..

‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence of our innocence,’ says Nawaz Sharif

18 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

3 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

5 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

5 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.