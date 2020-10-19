UrduPoint.com
Husband Of Nawaz Sharif's Daughter 'Arrested' In Karachi, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Says

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Husband of Nawaz Sharif's Daughter 'Arrested' in Karachi, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Says

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Police in the capital of Pakistan's Sindh Province have broken into the hotel room of Pakistan's opposition leader and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arresting her husband Capt. Safdar Awan.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam Sharif said on Twitter on Monday morning.

There have been no official announcements regarding the arrest.

On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at opposition leader Nawaz Sharif over his recent claims that the army chief was "packing up" his government. Khan said it would now be his "utmost effort" to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan to face jail.

Sharif and his family members were arrested in July 2018 after the publication of the so-called Panama papers.

They were found guilty of corruption related to the investment of undeclared funds in a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. The ex-prime minister of Pakistan and his supporters consider the case politically motivated.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2018, but was released on bail on health grounds in 2019. Maryam Nawaz Sharif was arrested in August 2019 by the country's anti-corruption National Accountability Bureau in a money laundering case. She was released on bail in November of last year.

Sharif served as prime minister of Pakistan three times: from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017. In 2017, the Supreme Court removed him from his post over the Panama scandal.

