Indian Interior Chief Sends National Disaster Relief Team to Kerala After Fatal Jet Crash

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dispatched a National Disaster Response Force unit to the southern state of Kerala to deal with a deadly plane crash.

An Air India Express jetliner with more than 170 passengers on board skidded off the runway and split in two parts after landing at Calicut airport. Some 16 people, including a pilot, have reportedly died and 123 have been others injured.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Amit Shah tweeted.

Several passengers have been pulled out of the wreckage, according to the national news channel, NDTV. It showed people lying on stretches inside the airport's terminal. Firefighters have been dousing the jet with water to prevent it from bursting into flames.