CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) A plane of an Iranian air carrier returned to Al Najaf International Airport in Iraq shortly after taking off due to an open cargo bay hatch, the Shafaq news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source.

"The captain of the aircraft requested landing 20 minutes after departure because he was having a hard time piloting the aircraft," the source said, adding that the aircraft departed in a hurry because of the tight schedule of departures from the airport of Najaf.

The source noted that "they (the ground staff) forgot to close the baggage compartment hatch," endangering over 150 passengers aboard the Ata Airlines aircraft. There could have been a crash that would have caused the plane to break in two, the source said.