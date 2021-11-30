Istanbul Airports Resume Operations After Hurricane - Turkish Airlines
Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:06 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Airports in Istanbul have resumed operations that were suspended on Tuesday due to a hurricane, a spokesperson of Turkish Airlines told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the airports suspended all flights.