Istanbul Airports Resume Operations After Hurricane - Turkish Airlines

Airports in Istanbul have resumed operations that were suspended on Tuesday due to a hurricane, a spokesperson of Turkish Airlines told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Airports in Istanbul have resumed operations that were suspended on Tuesday due to a hurricane, a spokesperson of Turkish Airlines told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the airports suspended all flights.

More Stories From World

