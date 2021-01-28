Italian Centrists Supporting Conte Are Holding Consultations With President

The newly-formed group of Italian centrist parliamentarians, "Europeanists MAIE Democratic Center", which supports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, is now holding consultations with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the possibilities to form a new government, member of the group and senator Tatjana Rojc told Sputnik on Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The newly-formed group of Italian centrist parliamentarians, "Europeanists MAIE Democratic Center", which supports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, is now holding consultations with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the possibilities to form a new government, member of the group and senator Tatjana Rojc told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the head of the senate and the head of the chamber of deputies held consultations with Mattarella. One of the main initiators of the group, senator and founder of MAIE (Associative Movement of Italians Abroad) asked that the group of centrists also be invited to the presidential palace for consultations.

"Consultations have already started, they are now at Quirinale [presidential palace]," Rojc said.

"Europeanists MAIE Democratic Center" includes 10 parliamentarians and was formed in the recent days in order to help Conte find a wider majority and form the third government that he would lead.

On Tuesday, Conte officially stepped down after having failed to secure an absolute majority in the senate at the vote of confidence. Even though he received a simple majority of votes (156), it was too slim to count on parliamentary support in important legislative acts.

At the moment, the most likely scenario is that Conte will be able to find a wider support of political forces in the parliament, mainly due to a mixed group of centrists. However, a technical government with a new head, or even early general elections are also possible.