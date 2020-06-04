Japan to Pour $300Mln in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution for Underserved Countries - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Japan will allocate $300 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (better known as Gavi), which focuses on supplying vaccines to world's poorest countries, media reported.

The alliance, which will hold a virtual summit later on Thursday, is calling on global countries to contribute to the effort to tackle COVID-19. Gavi expects to mobilize at least $7.

4 billion in additional funding for 2021-2025 to ensure equal access to vaccines. Japan initially pledged $100 million.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abbe will officially announce the decision to allocate an additional $200 million later in the day, in a video address for Gavi.

The broadcaster has suggested that the Japanese government is likely to support vaccine development and use to ensure that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will take place in 2021.