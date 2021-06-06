UrduPoint.com
Kiev Should Offer Gazprom Good Transit Terms Rather Than Impede Nord Stream 2 - OMV CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Kiev should come up with attractive conditions for gas transit to Europe and offer them to Russian energy giant  Gazprom rather than hamper the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Rainer Seele, the head of the Austrian oil giant OMV, said on Sunday.

"Make an attractive offer, and if you offer Gazprom transit capacity on good terms, it will certainly consider it. Do you understand? You cannot win the competition without fighting," Seele said during a show on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked to comment on Kiev's attempts to interfere with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expressed hope that the pipeline would be fully built and ready to operate by the end of 2021.

In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had been finished, and Gazprom was thus ready to start gas deliveries.

The Russian-led project envisions the laying a 745-mile twin pipeline to transport gas from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, passing through the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. The initiative is strongly opposed by the United States, Ukraine, and several European nations.

