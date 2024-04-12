KSrelief distributes over 17,000 bags of rice in Somalia

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed 17,120 bags of rice for needy families in several areas in Somalia.

A total of 110,920 people benefited from the assistance, which was provided as part of the project to distribute Zakat Al-Fitr in the Federal Republic of Somalia for 1445 AH.

The project aims to distribute 40,920 bags of rice weighing 818.5 tons in total, benefiting 40,920 families or 245,520 individuals.

The project is part of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and those in need in many countries worldwide.