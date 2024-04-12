KSrelief Distributes Over 17,000 Bags Of Rice In Somalia
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed 17,120 bags of rice for needy families in several areas in Somalia.
A total of 110,920 people benefited from the assistance, which was provided as part of the project to distribute Zakat Al-Fitr in the Federal Republic of Somalia for 1445 AH.
The project aims to distribute 40,920 bags of rice weighing 818.5 tons in total, benefiting 40,920 families or 245,520 individuals.
The project is part of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and those in need in many countries worldwide.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Swiss university develops hopping robot to explore asteroids4 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes over 700 food baskets in Sudan’s Red Sea State4 minutes ago
-
Thai FM visits border town following clashes in Myanmar4 minutes ago
-
Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy stays atop Chinese box office15 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists construct database of nutrient concentrations in Chinese lakes15 minutes ago
-
Gold teacup worth $65,000 stolen from department store in Japan15 minutes ago
-
Beijing International Film Festival to feature French film week25 minutes ago
-
Clouds gather over Japan's ambitious Osaka World Expo35 minutes ago
-
Blinken asks China, others to dissuade Iran from any escalation against Israel55 minutes ago
-
Top US general visits Israel amid Iran threat fears: Pentagon1 hour ago
-
Kremlin says talks about Ukraine without Russia 'make no sense'1 hour ago
-
Japan PM asks US to overcome 'self-doubt'1 hour ago