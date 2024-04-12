Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes Over 17,000 Bags Of Rice In Somalia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

KSrelief distributes over 17,000 bags of rice in Somalia

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed 17,120 bags of rice for needy families in several areas in Somalia.

A total of 110,920 people benefited from the assistance, which was provided as part of the project to distribute Zakat Al-Fitr in the Federal Republic of Somalia for 1445 AH.

The project aims to distribute 40,920 bags of rice weighing 818.5 tons in total, benefiting 40,920 families or 245,520 individuals.

The project is part of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and those in need in many countries worldwide.

Related Topics

Somalia Saudi Arabia From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World