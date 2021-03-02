UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 AM

Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites Delayed Again - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) SpaceX has cancelled the planned launch of a Falcon 9 carrier rocket with 60 Starlink satellites for the second time in the past two days.

"Due to poor weather conditions in the recovery area and to allow additional time for pre-launch checks, now targeting Tuesday, March 2 at 7:53 p.m. EST [00:53 GMT on Wednesday] for launch of Starlink from LC-39A," SpaceX said on Twitter on Monday.

On Sunday, the launch was delayed for unspecified reasons.

The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off from the Cape Canaveral (Kennedy) Air Force Station in Florida.

The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. If successful at its next launch opportunity, it will expand SpaceX's fleet of broadband relay satellites to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.

