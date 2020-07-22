UrduPoint.com
Lutsk Hijacker To Undergo Psychiatric Examination - Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Lutsk Hijacker to Undergo Psychiatric Examination - Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The man who was holding hostages in a bus in the center of Lutsk will undergo a psychiatric examination and face a preventive measure, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Tuesday.

"Next, he will have a judicial procedure, he will be arrested, a preventive measure will be chosen for him, obviously, it will be detention anyway, and then he will be held responsible for what he did. He is charged with a terrorist act, hostage-taking. Perhaps he will receive not a life sentence, due the fact that no one was killed, but the sentence will still be long," Gerashchenko told the NewsOne broadcaster.

He added that the man would undergo a psychiatric examination.

"A psychiatric examination is always carried out in such cases, and it will be carried out," Gerashchenko said.

The man who seized the bus in Lutsk is mentally unstable, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"He is mentally unstable. He drew his own world in his head, he came up with his revenge on this world, he formulated some theses," Avakov told the ZIK broadcaster.

In turn, Yevhen Koval, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian National Police, said at a briefing that the hijacker "behaved tensely" and was nervous.

"But closer to the end, he understood that we were fulfilling our duties, respectively, fragments of negotiations, some psychological factors did their job," he said.

