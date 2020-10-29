Macron to Arrive in Nice After Deadly Knife Attack - Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Nice after the deadly knife attack that left three people killed, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Thursday.

"I spoke with the president on the phone, he extended his gratitude to the Nice police and all the security forces, and asked me to extend his support to the residents of Nice, where he will arrive late this morning," Estrosi wrote on Twitter.