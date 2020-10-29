UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Arrive In Nice After Deadly Knife Attack - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Macron to Arrive in Nice After Deadly Knife Attack - Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Nice after the deadly knife attack that left three people killed, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Thursday.

"I spoke with the president on the phone, he extended his gratitude to the Nice police and all the security forces, and asked me to extend his support to the residents of Nice, where he will arrive late this morning," Estrosi wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Nice Christian All

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

2 minutes ago

COAS calls on PM Imran Khan

26 minutes ago

DC for making anti polio campaign successful

25 minutes ago

Media Report 3 Dead in Nice Knife Attack, One Woma ..

25 minutes ago

Inter district hockey tourney in Dec: Commissioner ..

25 minutes ago

Thai opposition figure charged over illegal protes ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.