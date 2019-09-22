UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:50 AM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck off the Indonesian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.

Underground shocks were registered at 19:53 GMT, 186 kilometers (116 miles) to the north-west of the settlement of Saumlaki.

The focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 48.5 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

43 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

43 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.