Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck off the Indonesian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.

Underground shocks were registered at 19:53 GMT, 186 kilometers (116 miles) to the north-west of the settlement of Saumlaki.

The focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 48.5 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.