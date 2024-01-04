Open Menu

Mexico Announces Rescue Of 32 Kidnapped Migrants

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Mexico announces rescue of 32 kidnapped migrants

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Mexican authorities said Wednesday that they had rescued 32 migrants kidnapped while heading for the US border by bus through a northeastern region where criminal gangs operate.

The abduction took place on Saturday in Tamaulipas state, whose highways are considered among the most dangerous in Mexico due to the threat of kidnapping and extortion.

Tamaulipas governor Americo Villareal told Milenio television that nine children were among those kidnapped, including a one-year-old.

He said the majority of the rescued migrants were Venezuelans and some were Hondurans.

Earlier, authorities put the figure at 31.

Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said the migrants were receiving medical care and published photos of them, including a child holding a teddy bear.

The government said earlier that, according to the driver, the bus was intercepted by five vehicles and migrants from countries including Venezuela, Colombia, Honduras and Ecuador were taken away.

The bus had left the city of Monterrey, in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon, and was headed to Matamoros across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

Abduction by criminal gangs is one of the main dangers facing migrants crossing Mexico, along with other threats including road traffic accidents and extortion by security forces.

With migration surging, in recent weeks US border police have reported around 10,000 crossings by migrants every day.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Governor Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Matamoros Leon Monterrey Brownsville Ecuador Colombia Mexico Venezuela Honduras Border Criminals TV From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

10 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

10 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

12 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

11 hours ago
At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

12 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

11 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

12 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

12 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

12 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World