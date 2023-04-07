Close
Militants In Idlib Preparing To Use Attack Drones Against Syrian Army - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Militants in Syria's Idlib province are preparing to shell positions of the Syrian armed forces with attack drones, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Militants in Syria's Idlib province are preparing to shell positions of the Syrian armed forces with attack drones, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"According to information received by the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, the militants of the Turkestan Islamic Party (banned in Russia), occupying positions in the area of the settlement of Kdura, Idlib province, are preparing to conduct provocative shelling of the positions of the Syrian government forces, including with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in strike equipment," Gurinov said during a briefing.

