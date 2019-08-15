Moscow Says Conditions in Place to Successfully Launch Syrian Constitutional Committee

Moscow believes that all conditions are currently in place for the successful launch of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Moscow believes that all conditions are currently in place for the successful launch of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We believe that all conditions are available for the successful convocation of the constitutional committee, which will allow us to start direct talks between Syrians on the parameters of the future structure of their country. This is provided for by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Zakharova said at a briefing.