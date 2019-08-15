UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Conditions In Place To Successfully Launch Syrian Constitutional Committee

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:46 PM

Moscow Says Conditions in Place to Successfully Launch Syrian Constitutional Committee

Moscow believes that all conditions are currently in place for the successful launch of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Moscow believes that all conditions are currently in place for the successful launch of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We believe that all conditions are available for the successful convocation of the constitutional committee, which will allow us to start direct talks between Syrians on the parameters of the future structure of their country. This is provided for by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court Releases Baring Vostok Top Manag ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

16 minutes ago

Stocks, dollar slide after Wall Street rout

2 minutes ago

China 'will not sit by' if HK crisis worsens: Chin ..

2 minutes ago

UK opposition seeks to oust PM to avoid no-deal Br ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.