NATO Must Stop Practice Of Nuclear Sharing, It Violates NPT - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:10 AM

NATO Must Stop Practice of Nuclear Sharing, It Violates NPT - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) NATO must stop the practice of so-called nuclear sharing, it directly violates the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Much can be achieved in reducing nuclear risks if NATO stops its practice of so-called nuclear sharing, which leads to the fact that such weapons can be deployed on the territory of non-nuclear member states of the alliance, and these states can be involved in the delivery of this type of weapon," Ryabkov said, speaking at the Russian-US forum Fort Ross Dialogue 2020.

"This not only leads to destabilization, but also directly violates Articles 1 and 2 of the NPT," he said.

