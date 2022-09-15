(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol on Thursday and said that NATO allies are working to phase out reliance on Russian energy.

"Good discussion on energy security and Russia's manipulation of the energy markets with the IEA's @fbirol. NATO Allies and partners are working together to end reliance on Russian energy, and we welcome our strong partnership with the @IEA," Stoltenberg tweeted.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.