No Hazardous Materials Stored In FMBA's Burning Lab In Moscow Region - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) There are no casualties in the fire in the laboratory of Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) in Krasnogorsk just northwest of Moscow, no hazardous biological materials were stored at the facility, a source in emergency services told Sputnik.

"There are no casualties, no hazardous biological materials were stored at the facility," the source said.

The FMBA confirmed to Sputnik that there were no casualties.

"There are no fatalities," it said.

Earlier, the Moscow region's branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) told Sputnik that a fire occurred at the Scientific Center for Biomedical Technologies of the FMBA in Krasnogorsk, the laboratory was not working at that time. A spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik that over 500 square meters of the building's roof collapsed due to fire.

