2nd Phase of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s median flight arrives in Jeddah with 305 pilgrims

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) :, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) median flight, PK-741, carrying 305 intending Pakistani pilgrims from Islamabad under the ‘Makkah Route Initiative’, landed here on Wednesday.

In the first phase of the Hajj flight operation, which commenced on April 29, a total of 31,044 Pakistanis had already reached Madinah by May 13 through 145 flights.

On Wednesday, under the second phase of the Hajj flight operation, the first flight, PK-741, with 305 passengers on board, arrived at 10:10 a.m. (local time), while the second flight, PK-759, is scheduled to land at 6:55 p.m., transporting another 328 guests of Allah Almighty to the holy land.

Under this second phase, a total of 48,679 pilgrims will be airlifted from various cities of Pakistan through 186 flights to Jeddah, from where they will be transported to Makkah.

As the intending pilgrims stepped out of the planes, donning their Ihram and reciting the Talbiyah, their voices echoed with devotion: “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am!), Labbaik La Sharika Laka Labbaik (Here I am, no partner do You have, here I am), Innal-Hamda Wan-Ni’mata Laka Wal-Mulk (Indeed, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You), La Sharika Lak! (No partner do You have).

”

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Director General of the Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro, Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed, Chief Coordinator Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and representatives of the Saudi government warmly welcomed the pilgrims.

The guests of Allah Almighty were greeted with a warm welcome, showered with rose petals, and presented with bouquets, umbrellas, drinks, dry fruits, and a variety of dates.

Supporting staff from the Pakistan Hajj Mission was actively present at the airport to provide assistance to Pakistani pilgrims.

Under the ‘Makkah Route Initiative’, the pilgrims bypassed lengthy immigration queues and had their luggage automatically transferred to their hotel residences.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, the pilgrims are being issued their Nusuk Cards in the lobbies of their buildings in Makkah.