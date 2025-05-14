- Home
- World
- 2nd Phase of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s median flight arrives in Jeddah with 305 pilgrims
2nd Phase Of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s Median Flight Arrives In Jeddah With 305 Pilgrims
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) :, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) median flight, PK-741, carrying 305 intending Pakistani pilgrims from Islamabad under the ‘Makkah Route Initiative’, landed here on Wednesday.
In the first phase of the Hajj flight operation, which commenced on April 29, a total of 31,044 Pakistanis had already reached Madinah by May 13 through 145 flights.
On Wednesday, under the second phase of the Hajj flight operation, the first flight, PK-741, with 305 passengers on board, arrived at 10:10 a.m. (local time), while the second flight, PK-759, is scheduled to land at 6:55 p.m., transporting another 328 guests of Allah Almighty to the holy land.
Under this second phase, a total of 48,679 pilgrims will be airlifted from various cities of Pakistan through 186 flights to Jeddah, from where they will be transported to Makkah.
As the intending pilgrims stepped out of the planes, donning their Ihram and reciting the Talbiyah, their voices echoed with devotion: “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am!), Labbaik La Sharika Laka Labbaik (Here I am, no partner do You have, here I am), Innal-Hamda Wan-Ni’mata Laka Wal-Mulk (Indeed, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You), La Sharika Lak! (No partner do You have).
”
Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Director General of the Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro, Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed, Chief Coordinator Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and representatives of the Saudi government warmly welcomed the pilgrims.
The guests of Allah Almighty were greeted with a warm welcome, showered with rose petals, and presented with bouquets, umbrellas, drinks, dry fruits, and a variety of dates.
Supporting staff from the Pakistan Hajj Mission was actively present at the airport to provide assistance to Pakistani pilgrims.
Under the ‘Makkah Route Initiative’, the pilgrims bypassed lengthy immigration queues and had their luggage automatically transferred to their hotel residences.
Meanwhile, on the instructions of Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, the pilgrims are being issued their Nusuk Cards in the lobbies of their buildings in Makkah.
Recent Stories
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
More Stories From World
-
2nd Phase of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s median flight arrives in Jeddah with 305 pilgrims4 minutes ago
-
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi14 minutes ago
-
First waste-to-energy plant in Central Asia to be built in Kyrgyzstan4 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister Araqchi calls for expansion of cooperation with Japan4 hours ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake mits Mugla, Türkiye4 hours ago
-
President Kais Saied demands top priority for social justice4 hours ago
-
DP World International League T20 Season 4 to commence on 'Eid Al Etihad'4 hours ago
-
Air Self-Defense Force trainer plane crashes in central Japan: govt4 hours ago
-
Chinese premier congratulates Canada's PM on assuming office4 hours ago
-
Belarus' HTP ready to promote cooperation between IT companies, Chinese business4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Belgium envoy meets Russian, Japanese counterparts6 hours ago
-
Over 180 companies from 20 countries present at Metal Show & TIB 20257 hours ago