Pakistan's Seafood Exports To China Up 13% In 2023

Published March 14, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's seafood exports to China increased by 13% in 2023 compared to the previous year. The rise is due to the growing demand for seafood products in China, a trend that has been steadily increasing over the past few years, said Ghulam Qadir, Investment and Trade Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Qadir noted that Pakistan's seafood exports to China reached $247.3 million, marking a 13% increase for the January-December period in 2023 year-on-year. In 2022, exports were valued at $219.3 million, while in 2021, they stood at $139.29 million, as per data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as improved trade relations between the two countries, participation in the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo held in Qingdao last year by a large group of Pakistani fisheries companies, and the implementation of efficient supply chain management strategies in the Pakistani seafood industry.

This positive development has contributed to the overall economic growth and strengthened the ties between Pakistan and China, the counsellor elaborated.

Qadir informed China Economic Net (CEN) that, according to GACC, exports of frozen fish (commodity code 03038990) crossed $60.63 million in 2023. Fresh/chilled crabs (commodity code 03063399) saw an increase to $42.59 million, up from $27.26 million in 2022. Moreover, exports of frozen cuttlefish (commodity code 03074310) reached $34.93 million from Pakistan to China in 2023.

He also highlighted that Pakistan organized the International food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi last year, where a significant number of Chinese, particularly from the seafood association, participated to explore the Pakistani market. This event showcased Pakistan's potential as an exporter of quality seafood products and facilitated partnerships that have since boosted Pakistan's seafood exports to China.

