Pakistan's Seafood Exports To China Up 13% In 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's seafood exports to China increased by 13% in 2023 compared to the previous year. The rise is due to the growing demand for seafood products in China, a trend that has been steadily increasing over the past few years, said Ghulam Qadir, Investment and Trade Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.
Qadir noted that Pakistan's seafood exports to China reached $247.3 million, marking a 13% increase for the January-December period in 2023 year-on-year. In 2022, exports were valued at $219.3 million, while in 2021, they stood at $139.29 million, as per data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).
This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as improved trade relations between the two countries, participation in the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo held in Qingdao last year by a large group of Pakistani fisheries companies, and the implementation of efficient supply chain management strategies in the Pakistani seafood industry.
This positive development has contributed to the overall economic growth and strengthened the ties between Pakistan and China, the counsellor elaborated.
Qadir informed China Economic Net (CEN) that, according to GACC, exports of frozen fish (commodity code 03038990) crossed $60.63 million in 2023. Fresh/chilled crabs (commodity code 03063399) saw an increase to $42.59 million, up from $27.26 million in 2022. Moreover, exports of frozen cuttlefish (commodity code 03074310) reached $34.93 million from Pakistan to China in 2023.
He also highlighted that Pakistan organized the International food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi last year, where a significant number of Chinese, particularly from the seafood association, participated to explore the Pakistani market. This event showcased Pakistan's potential as an exporter of quality seafood products and facilitated partnerships that have since boosted Pakistan's seafood exports to China.
/asg
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
Putin urges Russians to vote at 'difficult' time for country6 minutes ago
-
Niger River's ancient 'water men' under threat as silt piles up6 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean schoolkids cycle past elephant danger6 minutes ago
-
Saudi stock exchange ends trading higher7 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 529 food baskets in Sudan17 minutes ago
-
King Abdul Aziz port in Dammam continues breaking records by handling 235,820 TEUs17 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister receives Spanish ambassador17 minutes ago
-
Prince Faisal bin Salman receives Minister of Media27 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday36 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares mixed at midday Thursday36 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks in China's Fujian36 minutes ago
-
Singapore creates 88,400 new jobs in 202336 minutes ago