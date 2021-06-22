UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine President Threatens To Arrest Those Declining To Get Vaccinated Against COVID

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:52 PM

Philippine President Threatens to Arrest Those Declining to Get Vaccinated Against COVID

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest those citizens who refuse to receive coronavirus vaccines as his country struggles to head off a resurgence in infection rates worsened by the emergence of more contagious variants of the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest those citizens who refuse to receive coronavirus vaccines as his country struggles to head off a resurgence in infection rates worsened by the emergence of more contagious variants of the virus.

Since mid-May, the daily infection rate started to rise again after a relative lull in April. Additionally, the country started to detect more new variants of COVID-19, including the Delta strain, first identified in India, which is more contagious and resistant to human immunity than others.

During a late-night address on Monday, Duterte said he was exasperated by Filipinos who decline to receive their shots, noting they can be carriers of the virus.

The president advised those refusing to get the shot to leave the country, otherwise, he will "order the barangay captains to have a tally of the people who refuse to be vaccinated," as cited the CNN Philippines broadcaster.

"Don't get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency," Duterte said.

The national vaccination campaign was launched in March. More than 8 million people have since been inoculated. The government aims at immunizing about half of the 108-million population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

India Immunity Threatened Philippines March April Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Has No Plans to Contact Saudi Arabia's Leade ..

31 seconds ago

Lopez Obrador Condemns Deadly Attacks in Northeast ..

32 seconds ago

Elephant in the room: Thai family gets repeat mamm ..

34 seconds ago

Russian Ministry of Justice Labels Laboratory of S ..

24 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end down

24 minutes ago

Two corona patients die in Sukkur

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.