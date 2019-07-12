UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Notes Importance Of Democracy During Call With Dominican President - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed the importance of democracy and adherence to the rule of law and constitution with the Dominican Republic's President, Danilo Medina, the US State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said amid the Dominican ruling party's bid to amend constitution in order to allow Medina to seek the third consecutive term in office.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina. The two discussed the importance of all political actors in the Dominican Republic preserving democratic institutions, and adherence to rule of law and the constitution, particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 elections in the Dominican Republic," Ortagus said in a statement, published on the State Department website late on Thursday.

Dominican opposition politicians have been voicing concerns that Medina has been seeking to push a bill, amending the constitution, through the parliament in the run-up for the 2020 election.

Local media have reported, citing an opposition lawmaker, that parliamentarians had been offered $1.1 million bribes for casting their vote in favor of the bill at the voting, scheduled for Friday.

The Dominican constitution initially barred presidents from spending two consecutive terms in office. However, it was amended ahead of the 2016 election to allow Medina to secure his second consecutive four-year term, finishing the next year.

