Pope Francis Prays For Victims Of Earthquake In Central Croatia, Urges World To Help State

Pope Francis Prays For Victims of Earthquake in Central Croatia, Urges World to Help State

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed sadness over the deaths and those injured in a powerful earthquake, which recently hit Croatia, and called on the international community to support the Baltic nation by providing necessary aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed sadness over the deaths and those injured in a powerful earthquake, which recently hit Croatia, and called on the international community to support the Baltic nation by providing necessary aid.

On Tuesday Croatia was struck by a series of tremors and a consequent strong quake of over 6 magnitude causing widespread damage in the central part of the country, hitting the towns of Petrinja and Sisak particularly hard.

Seven people died and 30 others were injured as a result of the disaster.

"I express my closeness to the wounded and to those who have been affected by the quake and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families," the pontiff said at the General Audience.

He also expressed hope that the leaders of the countries world wide would step up efforts to help the disaster-struck nation recover from the consequences of the earthquake.

