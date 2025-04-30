President Pezeshkian Says His Visit To Baku Will Pave Way For Developing All-out Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 08:32 PM
President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his Monday visit to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in scientific, economic, cultural and security fields
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his Monday visit to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in scientific, economic, cultural and security fields.
“Yesterday in Baku, we reached understandings and signed documents with my dear brother, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,” Pezeshkian wrote on his X account on Tuesday.
He emphasized that the visit builds trust and opens new horizons for comprehensive cooperation in scientific, economic, cultural, and security domains.
Pezeshkian also expressed his gratitude to Aliyev for his warm hospitality.
