UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSA Seeks To Shift Fiat Chrysler Merger Into High Gear

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:02 PM

PSA seeks to shift Fiat Chrysler merger into high gear

The teams working on the merger of carmakers PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) are "picking up the tempo" to finalise the merger, the head of the French automaker has said in comments received Thursday by AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The teams working on the merger of carmakers PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) are "picking up the tempo" to finalise the merger, the head of the French automaker has said in comments received Thursday by AFP.

The tie-up was announced at the end of October and originally scheduled to be finalised in early 2021 at the latest, in order to create the world's fourth-largest automaker, bringing under one roof brands like Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

But the coronavirus pandemic has throttled production at carmakers around the world as countries shut businesses and order people to stay at home to slow the spread of the deadly respiratory disease COVID-19.

The lockdowns have also hurt sales, and with the world entering a deep recession, the share prices of automakers have slumped.

That has called into question the financial terms of the merger, according to sources working on the transaction.

But PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares said the groups working on the merger at both automakers are speeding things up, according to comments made at meeting last week of the committee coordinating the merger.

- Merger: 'sooner the better' - "Working groups are maintaining or even accelerating the rhythm on the project during this crisis to achieve the closing" of the deal, Tavares said according to a statement sent to AFP.

"The sooner the better," he added.

The two groups need the merger in view of the heavy investments that must be made in electric cars.

The merger plans include each paying a dividend of 1.1 billion Euros to their respective shareholders for 2019.

However the French government has put pressure on companies, especially those that tap government crisis aid, to not distribute dividends and instead hold onto cash to continue operations.

"The dividends are part of the project, and the payment of dividends hasn't been called into question," a PSA spokesman told AFP.

I would be discussed at a shareholders meeting set for June, he said.

"I haven't seen any signs we're going to reopen the terms of the agreement," he added.

But analysts wonder whether the terms of the planned merger of equals need to be adjusted.

That is because while FCA was also expected to pay an extraordinary dividend of 5.5 billion euros, PSA was to distribute to its shareholders its 46-percent stake in car parts manufacturer Faurecia.

But Faurecia's share price has now fallen, meaning the deal is even less advantageous to PSA shareholders.

Related Topics

World Car Price June October 2019 Government Agreement Share Jeep Fiat Alfa Romeo Maserati Peugeot Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

28 minutes ago

PTI MPs from Baluchistan call on Prime Minister; o ..

1 minute ago

Mid-May a possibility for League clubs to return t ..

1 minute ago

CAA establishes contingency ATC radar services roo ..

1 minute ago

19 disbursement centrs established in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Belgian league buys time before declaring season d ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.