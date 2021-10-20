Putin-Biden Meeting Could Realistically Happen in 2021 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) A meeting of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, could realistically take place before the end of the year, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

"In some format or other, (the meeting) is quite realistic. We'll keep you informed," Peskov told reporters, when asked if a meeting like that could happen in 2021.