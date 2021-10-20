UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Meeting Could Realistically Happen In 2021 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin-Biden Meeting Could Realistically Happen in 2021 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) A meeting of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, could realistically take place before the end of the year, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

"In some format or other, (the meeting) is quite realistic. We'll keep you informed," Peskov told reporters, when asked if a meeting like that could happen in 2021.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

36 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

14 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Reco ..

Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Recognized as Legitimate Afghan Au ..

15 minutes ago
 Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - ..

Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - Deputy Prime Minister

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.