UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Escalation Of Situation In Eastern Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Escalation of Situation in Eastern Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the escalation of situation in eastern Ukraine and confirmed that the Minsk agreements have no alternative, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"In the course of a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, it was confirmed that there is no alternative to the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures as the basis for resolving the internal conflict in this country. The Russian president emphasized the importance of the implementation by the Kiev authorities of all agreements previously reached at the highest level, primarily on establishing direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and settling the legal aspects of the special status of Donbas," the statement says.

Putin expressed serious concern to Macron and Merkel over the escalation in Donbas by Kiev, the actual rejection of the ceasefire, the Kremlin said.

"The leaders' political advisers will continue to work together," it added.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia German Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Angela Merkel 2015 All

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

2 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

18 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

18 minutes ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

18 minutes ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

18 minutes ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.