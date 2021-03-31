Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Escalation of Situation in Eastern Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the escalation of situation in eastern Ukraine and confirmed that the Minsk agreements have no alternative, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"In the course of a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, it was confirmed that there is no alternative to the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures as the basis for resolving the internal conflict in this country. The Russian president emphasized the importance of the implementation by the Kiev authorities of all agreements previously reached at the highest level, primarily on establishing direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and settling the legal aspects of the special status of Donbas," the statement says.

Putin expressed serious concern to Macron and Merkel over the escalation in Donbas by Kiev, the actual rejection of the ceasefire, the Kremlin said.

"The leaders' political advisers will continue to work together," it added.